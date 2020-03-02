Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
"Witness" - While litigating on behalf of an inmate locked up on a robbery charge, Aaron is torn between doing what's right and what's best for his case. Heartened by Aaron's new lead, Marie recommits to his case, researching witnesses on Aaron's behalf. Plus, Safiya closes in on Foster's drug smuggling scheme on an all-new episode of "For Life," TUESDAY, MARCH 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
Guest starring in "Witness" is Brandon J. Dirden as Darius Johnson, Erik Jensen as Dez O'Reilly, Peter Greene as Wild Bill, Eric Elizaga as ADA Steve Yamada, Alok Tewari as Judge Nader Farhad, Franky G. as Rafi Figueroa, Felonious Munk as Hassan Nawaz, Sean Ringgold as Huey Cornell and Hassan Johnson as Bobby Latimer.
"Witness" is written by Hank Steinberg and directed by Guillermo Navarro.
"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr.
"For Life" is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
