Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, October 8, 2019
"2 MG CU BID" - A mysterious illness takes hold of Piper, while Jo and Benny investigate a powerful tech mogul, Richard Kindred. As Piper's health deteriorates, Jo weighs accepting help from an unknown source. Meanwhile, Alex works to decipher a radio frequency code from Piper's plane crash, and Ed has a follow-up oncology appointment, on "Emergence," airing TUESDAY, OCT. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.
Guest starring is Terry O'Quinn as Richard Kindred, Maria Dizzia as Emily and Ptolemy Slocum as Ken.
"2 MG CU BID" was written by David H. Goodman and directed by Peter Leto.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, October 8, 2019
"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.
Guest starring is Terry O'Quinn as Richard Kindred, Maria Dizzia as Emily and Ptolemy Slocum as Ken.
"2 MG CU BID" was written by David H. Goodman and directed by Peter Leto.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.