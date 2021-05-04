Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Cassie and Jenny leave the Kleinsasser women to forge their own path, ridding themselves of their ranch troubles and heading back home. Along with Jerrie and Lindor, they finally get to see Ronald behind bars, though he quickly strips them of any SATISFACTION by leading them on a WILD goose chase, straight into the arms of the syndicate. A brutal battle ensues, clearing a path for Scarlet and Ronald to escape, but while they run off into the sunset Jenny risks her life to save Cassie's. Is this the end for our dynamic duo? Only time will tell.

Guest starring is Britt Robertson as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, Michelle Forbes as Margaret Kleinsasser and Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor.

"Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing" was written by Annakate Chappell and Matthew Tinker, and directed by Michael Goi.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.