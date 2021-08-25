Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BACHELOR IN PARADISE on ABC - Monday, August 30, 2021
When it comes to "Paradise," the more, the merrier as they say. Two new men arrive, promptly choosing a pair of lucky ladies to take on a hot and heavy double date and one coupled-up cutie contemplates if she's ready to stop exploring other options.
Meanwhile, things fall apart as one hopeless romantic learns the object of his affection visited the BOOM BOOM Room with someone else and guest host Lance Bass gives his best advice to a woman who's dying for her man to make a move. With a rose ceremony on the horizon, romantic tension is building on the beach, but the biggest conflict of the night is about much more than a rose - just ask Aaron and Thomas - on "Bachelor in Paradise." (TV-14, DLS)
Breakout fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.
"Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of NEXT Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
