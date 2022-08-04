Scoop: Coming Up on THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, August 8, 2022
8:00-10:01 p.m. – THE BACHELORETTE: “1905” (1905)
After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of "The Bachelor," fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love. The two co-star on the upcoming season 19 of "The Bachelorette," with Jesse Palmer returning as host.
Still reeling FROM last week's shocking rose ceremony which split them into two groups, Gabby and Rachel's men board the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady, setting sail across Europe on their journey to find love. Starting off in Paris, France, two lucky men join the leading ladies on an unforgettable rainy-day adventure in the city of love where Gabby and her date shop for berets in the district of Montmartre, and Rachel and her guy learn the art of French crêpes near Notre Dame.
The NEXT day, Gabby's group date challenges her men to show their willingness to fight for her love ... literally ... while Rachel and her group of guys make a surprise visit and cheer them on FROM the sidelines. Later, Rachel and her suitors head to a majestic castle for a lesson in the art of romance, where one man's vulnerability earns him a private dinner.
At the cocktail party, Meatball reveals some damning information about one of his housemate's vulgar comments about the Bachelorettes, leading Rachel to take matters into her own hands.
