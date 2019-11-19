Scoop: Coming Up on SESAME STREET This November & December on HBO

Season 50, Episode 2: "The Great SESAME STREET Cake-Off"

Topic: Baking

Debut: SATURDAY, NOV. 23 (9:00-9:30 a.m. ET/PT)

Cookie Monster and Gonger team up against Grover and Alan in a competition to try to make the very best birthday cake for Nina. But Elmo and Rosita come up with the idea that everyone should work together, combining one team's frosting and the other team's cake to make Nina a great birthday cake. Special guest is Michael Che.

Season 50, Episode 3: "Pigs for Another Day"Topic: Building ThingsDebut: SATURDAY, NOV. 30 (9:00-9:30 a.m. ET/PT)After the three little pigs catch a cold, Grover, Rosita, and Cookie Monster become "Pigs for a Day." They make a couple of mistakes, but they keep trying until they build the right-sized doghouse for Chris' friend.

Season 50, Episode 4: "Get Dressed, Not Stressed"Topic: Getting DressedDebut: SATURDAY, DEC. 7 (9:00-9:30 a.m. ET/PT)Elmo wants to play with his friends in the snow, but he gets frustrated when trying to get dressed. With help from his friend Jacket, Elmo remembers to take a deep breath and keep trying until he does it and gets dressed in his winter clothes.

Season 50, Episode 5: "A Dog and a Song"Topic: MusicDebut: SATURDAY, DEC. 14 (9:00-9:30 a.m. ET/PT)When Elmo and Abby can't find a band for their friend Mick to sing in, they come up with the idea of making their own band. The music sounds just right for him. Special guest is Charlie Puth.

Season 50, Episode 6: "Game Day on Sesame Street"Topic: GamesDebut: SATURDAY, DEC. 21 (9:00-9:30 a.m. ET/PT)Sesame Street has turned into a giant board game called Sesame Stoplight and Elmo, Abby, and Rudy are ready to play. When feeling frustrated during the game, they learn to stop and take a deep breath, think of a plan to solve the problem and then go try their plan. By working together and not giving up, they complete the challenges and win the game.

Season 50, Episode 7: "Grouch University"Topic: ScientistDebut: SATURDAY, DEC. 28 (9:00-9:30 a.m. ET/PT)Sesame Street friends become part of Oscar's experiments when he enrolls in an online class to get his degree in Grouch Science. Special guest is Maren Morris.





