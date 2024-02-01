Scoop: Coming Up on NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Wendi McLendon-Covey vs. Vanessa Williams and Howie Dorough vs. Drew Lachey
Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Actor/Writer/Comedian Wendi McLendon-Covey, playing for Foster Nation vs. Actor/Singer/Broadway Star Vanessa Williams, playing for The Vanessa Williams Endowed Scholarship Fund and Singer/Songwriter/Actor Howie Dorough, playing for Lupus LA vs. Singer/Actor Drew Lachey, playing forLachey Arts.
airing Tuesday, February 6 (8:00 - 9:00 ET/PT) on FOX.
The beloved one-hour musical game show Celebrity NAME THAT TUNE
returns for Season Three, featuring celebrity battles! Celebrity NAME THAT TUNE
tests contestants’ music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader.
Season Three will feature competitions with Olympians, former WNBA, NBA and NFL athletes, WWE wrestlers, Emmy-nominated actors, Grammy-nominated musicians, Broadway performers, former AMERICAN IDOL
and GLEE
stars, as well as former Housewives, talk show hosts, comedians and more. Each one-hour episode of Celebrity NAME THAT TUNE
is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two celebrity players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band.
Each CONTEST
features a rotating variety of games FROM
the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER
with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize for their charities.
Celebrity NAME THAT TUNE
is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series’ showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.