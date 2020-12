Scoop: Coming Up on FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021 Part One on FOX - Thursday, December 31, 2020

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to "Toast & Roast" ALL THAT was 2020 during the most anticipated New Year's Eve of all time!

Ken Jeong, from FOX's THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE and upcoming THE MASKED DANCER, and comedian and actor Joel McHale

FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021, PART ONE airs Thursday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX. (SP-2109) (TV-14 D, L, V)