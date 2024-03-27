Scoop: Coming Up on AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Monday, April 1, 2024

Get all the scoop on THE CLEANING LADY, airing on FOX on Tuesday, April 2, 2024! When Thony and Fiona are faced with a terrifying situation, they set out to fix it before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Jorge throws a wrench in Ramona’s plan to find Arman, and Ramona starts to question his ALLEGIANCE in the new “All of Me” episode. Watch a video preview!