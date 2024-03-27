Scoop: Coming Up on AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Monday, April 1, 2024

The competition narrows during the final showcase round for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, deciding who will earn a coveted spot in the Top 24 and compete for America’s vote. Ryan Seacrest hosts.
“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season seven on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the NEXT
singing sensation are music INDUSTRY
forces and SUPERSTAR
judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series.
“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Michaels Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.