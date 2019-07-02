Scoop: Coming Up This July And August On JETT On Cinemax
Check out what is coming up on JETT on CineMax in July and August:
Episode #6: "Josie"
Debut: FRIDAY, JULY 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Reconnecting with McKay (David Damane), a fellow con she met on a diamond heist with Quinn (Mustafa Shakir), Jett (Carla Gugino) orchestrates the heist of a vintage Mercedes from a tony lakeside estate. The plan goes smoothly enough - until a pair of interlopers crash the party. Meanwhile, Josie (Jodie Turner-Smith) tries to break things off with Dillon (Michael Aronov), but ends up being sucked into a dangerous game with Junior (Gentry White) and his henchmen, Taggart (Alex Mallari Jr.) and Hopper (Dwain Murphy).
Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez.
Episode #7: "Rosalie"
Debut: FRIDAY, JULY 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)
Bennie (Chris Backus) finds himself keeping close company with an unhinged Rosalie (Lucy Walters). Dillon (Michael Aronov) gets bad news from Carter (Conrad Coates), and sets his sights on exacting revenge. Jett (Carla Gugino) is forced to overcome a major detour before reuniting with McKay (David Damane) and completing her latest job for Evans (Gil Bellows). Charlie (Giancarlo Esposito) grows increasingly suspicious after a heist goes awry.
Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez.
Episode #8: "Dillon"
Debut: FRIDAY, AUG. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)
Jett (Carla Gugino) finds herself in dire straits when Dillon (Michael Aronov), hell-bent on revenge, descends on Charlie's (Giancarlo Esposito) house to confront an out-of-control Junior (Gentry White), who has come to his father for help. Phoenix (Gaite Jansen) deals with her brother Neal's (Gus Dale Halper) threats head-on. Later, Jett remembers her last heist with Quinn (Mustafa Shakir) and a crucial tête-à-tête with Dillon, before hearing Bestic's (Greg Bryk) final demand.
Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez.
Episode #9: "Miljan Bestic" (season finale)
Debut: FRIDAY, AUG. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)
Before a fateful meeting with Bestic (Greg Bryk), Jett (Carla Gugino) sets in motion a plan to be free of him for good. When the two come face-to-face, Bestic reveals the origins of his feud with Charlie (Giancarlo Esposito). As the situation becomes increasingly perilous, Jett realizes she's in danger of losing the very thing she holds most dear
Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez.
The series is also available on MAX GO, CineMax On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.
JETT is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sebastian Gutierrez; executive produced by Carla Gugino, Mark Stern, Stuart Ford, Dana Brunetti; co-executive produced by Stacey Levin.
