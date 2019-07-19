Scoop: Check Out The Upcoming Guests On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on ABC For The Week Of July 22-26
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of July 22 - 26 (subject to change):
Monday, July 22
1. Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
Tuesday, July 23
1. Casey Affleck ("Light of My Life") 2. Jack Quaid ("The Boys")
Wednesday, July 24
1. Danny McBride ("The Righteous Gemstones") 2. Musical Guest Rascal Flatts
Thursday, July 25
1. Sen. Bernie Sanders (2020 Democratic presidential campaign) 2. Eugenio Derbez ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold") 3. Musical Guest The Raconteurs
Friday, July 26
TBD
Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association
with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
