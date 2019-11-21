Scholastic Will Develop Hallmark Movies

Variety reports that Hallmark CHANNEL will get three new movies from Scholastic Entertainment. The films will be based on popular books from the publishing company, and will be aimed at younger viewers.

The plan is to adapt "The Angel Tree" by Daphne Benedis-Grab; "You're Bacon Me Crazy!" by Suzanne Nelson; and "Playing Cupid" by Jenny Meyerhoff for TV.

"Hallmark's commitment to presenting what its audience wants, year after year, is incredibly impressive and we've long had the company on our radar as an ideal partner for Scholastic Entertainment," said General Manager Caitlin Friedman. "We are thrilled to be working with Basset Hound Distribution to create movies for Hallmark's slate, which includes a compelling storyline for younger viewers that incorporates elements of adult romance, ensuring enjoyable viewing for all ages."

"The Angel Tree" is A CHRISTMAS MYSTERY and friendship story. "You're Bacon Me Crazy" is a love story centered on Cleo, a spunky young chef with a popular food truck. "Playing Cupid" follows Clara Martinez, who has a knack for knowing when two people are right for each other.

Read the original story on Variety.





