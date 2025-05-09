Sarah Wayne Callies and Anne Winters Join New Thriller Film ATLAS KING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Former UFC Champion and actor Michael Bisping has now partnered with Storyman Pictures to launch the production and finance company Punch it Films at this year’s Marché du Film at Cannes. Punch It Films is set to launch a slate of action thrillers for the global market, with their first title being the recently announced gritty thriller ATLAS KING, written and directed by Nika Agiashvili (Daughter of the Wolf). Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead) and Emmy Award winner Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why) are now among to the cast, joining Bisping and George Finn.

ATLAS KING follows a hardened ex-fighter (Bisping in the titular role), who comes back to town after years in exile to bury his best friend and settle old debts. Reunited with his godson (Finn), a street-level enforcer tied to a criminal syndicate, the two forge an uneasy alliance and plot a high-stakes heist to escape the grip of a ruthless mob boss.

Nika Agiashvili is producing alongside frequent collaborators John Edward Lee and George Finn from Storyman, with Michael Bisping also producing, and Giga Chikadze associate producing. The film is set for production this summer in Downtown Los Angeles.

Sarah Wayne Callies is a dual American and Canadian actress best known for her roles as Dr. Sara Tancredi on Prison Break, Lori Grimes on AMC’s The Walking Dead, and KATIE Bowman on the USA Network series Colony. Callies has appeared in films such as Into the Storm and The Other Side of the Door. In addition to acting, she has directed a dozen episodes of television and is involved in advocacy work.

Anne Winters is an Emmy Award-winning American actress known for her role as Chloe Rice in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. She earned a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance in the go90 series Zac & Mia. Winters also starred as Mia Phillips in ABC’s Grand Hotel and played Ensign Charly Burke in The Orville. Her film credits include Night School and Mom and Dad.

Comments