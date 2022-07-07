Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Distribution Rights To TELL IT LIKE A WOMAN Starring Jennifer Hudson, Cara Delevingne & More

Samuel Goldwyn Films has closed a deal with Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment ("ILBE") to acquire U.S. distribution rights to the star-studded female powered "Tell it Like a Woman" featuring an esteemed group of female filmmakers and actors that includes Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Hudson, Pauletta Washington, Cara Delevingne, Catherine Hardwicke, Margherita Buy, Marcia Gay Harden, Eva Longoria, Leonor Varela, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anne Watanabe and Mipo O.

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release "Tell it Like a Woman" in theaters this winter, coinciding with an awards campaign.

"Tell It Like a Woman" - a film by women - about women - for everyone - is comprised of seven segments, making a feature length film. The segments are directed by female directors from different parts of the world, shot in Italy, India, Japan, and USA, and range through different genres, from drama to comedy, through docudrama and animation. Segments include: "Unspoken" - directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi and starring Margherita Buy; "Lagonegro" - directed by Lucia Puenzo and starring Eva Longoria; "Elbows deep" - directed by Catherine Hardwicke and starring Cara Delevingne, Marcia Gay Harden and Jasmine Luv; "Sharing a Ride" - directed by Leena Yadav and starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Anjali Lama; "A Week in My Life" - directed by Mipo O and starring Anne Watanabe; and 'Pepcy & Kim' - directed by Taraji P. Henson and starring Jennifer Hudson and Pauletta Washington.

All segments come together in an intertwining feature film from Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment - the global film & television production company founded by producer Andrea Iervolino and co-owned with Monika Bacardi. The project is the result of the collaboration with 'We Do It Together', a non-profit film production company that advocates for gender equality, founded by producer Chiara Tilesi.

Producers of the film are Chiara Tilesi, Andrea Iervolino, Lucas Akoskin and Monika Bacardi.

13-time Academy Award nominee Diane Warren wrote the song "Applause" which was performed by Sofia Carson and released as a single through Disney Music Group label Hollywood Records. An accompanying music video was directed by Catherine Hardwicke, starring Sofia Carson

Warren's song for "Tell it Like a Woman" is the defining sound of the film and intended to serve as a hymn for female empowerment, and a statement piece for the larger global women's movement. As such, the filmmakers will be embarking on an Oscar campaign for the song.

The film just has its world premiere at the Taormina Film Festival and Special screenings are already planned in partnership The United Nations and the Vatican, among other organizations.

Andrea Iervolino said, "'Tell it Like a Woman' is a uniquely female film meant to convey a message of strength and empowerment through its storytelling. We are honored to have so many accomplished woman collaborate and share their creative talents in a galvanizing effort for a big screen experience. Samuel Goldwyn continues to be an tremendous partner for us in delivering important films to the masses."

Chiara Tilesi added, "In this historical moment where some fundamental rights have been taken from women, it is even more important that we put women at the center of the conversation. 'Tell It Like A Woman' portrays different women around the world with one mission, to steadily empower them through their stories."

ILBE and Samuel Goldwyn previously teamed to release the critically acclaimed dramas "Minamata" starring Johnny Depp, and "Waiting for the Barbarians" the film adaptation of J.M. Coetzee's prize-winning novel, also starring Johnny Depp, along with Mark Rylance, Robert Pattinson and Greta Scacchi, as well as THE FAMILY film "Dakota" starring Abbie Cornish, Lola Sultan, William Baldwin and Patrick Muldoon.

Julie Sultan, President of ILBE's distribution company AMBI, negotiated the deal with Peter Goldwyn.