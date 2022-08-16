Samantha Harris to Host TUG OF WORDS Wordplay Game Show

Game Show Network, the leader in game shows and competitive entertainment, has announced Emmy® award-winning television host Samantha Harris as host of its quick-moving wordplay game show, TUG OF WORDS. The second season of the half-hour original series is anticipated to premiere fall 2022.

From the producing team behind "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," TUG OF WORDS is a fast-paced game where two teams compete to answer word clue questions correctly and pull the flag on the "tug of war rope" to their side. In round one, each answer involves changing a single letter in the word that appears on the board.

For example, with 'TUG' on the board, the answer to the clue 'a label inside a garment' is 'TAG,' and with 'TAG' then on the board, the answer to the clue 'hopefully the upstairs neighbors aren't learning this dance' is 'TAP.'

With each round, an additional letter is added creating four and five letter words to solve. The team with the flag on their side after three rounds wins the game, qualifying them for the bonus round where they have opportunity to compete for $10,000.

Emmy® award-winning television host and journalist Samantha Harris is most known to viewers as the co-host of "Dancing with the Stars" for 8 seasons and weekend co-anchor for "Entertainment Tonight." An engaging and experienced host, Harris has also hosted FOX's "The Next Joe Millionaire," "Gordon Ramsay's Culinary Genius," "The Insider," "E! News," and "Extra."

Additionally, she has appeared as a guest host on "Access Hollywood Live," "The View," "Daily Blast Live," "Hollywood TODAY Live," "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?," and "Good Morning America." In her career, Harris co-hosted the official 80th Academy Awards® and Critics' Choice Awards® red carpet shows. And in 2009 she made her Broadway debut starring as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago.

In addition to her success in television, Harris is also a bestselling author and a certified health coach and fitness trainer. In 2014, Harris was diagnosed with stage II invasive breast cancer at age 40. Her diagnosis inspired a quest for answers about how to improve overall health, prevent chronic diseases, and understand their underlying causes.

Harris' research resulted in the Amazon best-selling book, "Your Healthiest Healthy: 8 Easy Ways to Take Control, Help Prevent and Fight Cancer, and Live a Longer, Cleaner, Happier Life," which translates comprehensive, research-backed knowledge into an easy-to-follow action plan for maximizing health.

Harris now lives cancer free with her husband and two daughters and continues to support cancer research through serving as an ambassador for the Susan G Komen Foundation and supporting other organizations including serving as a National Ambassador for American Cancer Society and an Entertainment Council member for Feeding America.

TUG OF WORDS is produced by Embassy Row, LLC for Game Show Network. Michael Davies serves as executive producer. Bari Jean Dorman also serves as executive producer.