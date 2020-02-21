Sam Mendes' 1917 Heads to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

1917, the critically acclaimed, multi-award winning action spectacle including Academy Award® winner for Best Cinematography arrives on Digital March 10, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM and DVD March 24, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Hailed as "One of the most extraordinary cinematic achievements of the year" (JoBlo), the universally acclaimed film combines groundbreaking film making, memorable performances, and an unforgettable insight into the human experience against the shattering background of war. Additionally an Oscar® winner for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Mixing, 1917 is "a new war movie classic" (NY Post).

In 1917 at the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (MacKay) and Blake (Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers-Blake's own brother among them. 1917 comes to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM and DVD with bonus content showcasing the incredible craft and artistry behind the immersive feature, including a detailed look into the production design, how the film engineered a one shot, 360-degree format and interviews with the cast and crew.

In 1917, Academy Award®-winning director Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Spectre, Skyfall) brings his Golden Globe® and BAFTA award-winning directorial performance to a script co-written alongside Krysty Wilson-Cairns ("Penny Dreadful"). The film stars breakout actors George Mackay (Captain Fantastic, Pride, Sunshine on Leith) and Dean-Charles Chapman (HBO's "Game of Thrones"). Accompanying Mackay and Chapman are standout performances by Mark Strong (Tinker Tailor, Kingsman, The Imitation Game), Andrew Scott ("Fleabag", Sherlock, Spectre), Richard Madden (Netflix's "The Bodyguard", Rocketman, HBO's "Game of Thrones"), Colin Firth (The King's Speech, Kingsman, Bridget Jones) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock, Dr. Strange, The Imitation Game). The film was produced by Mendes, Pippa Harris ("Penny Dreadful", "Call the Midwife"), Jayne-Ann Tenggren (Spectre, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close), Callum McDougall (Spectre, Skyfall, Casino Royale) and Brian Oliver (Rocketman, Black Swan).

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:

The Weight of the World: Sam Mendes - Academy Award® winner Sam Mendes discusses his personal connection to World War 1.

Allied Forces: Making 1917 - Learn how THE ONE shot, 360-degree format was executed and the pivotal role Academy Award® winner Roger Deakins served in bringing Sam Mendes' vision to life.

The Music of 1917 - Composer Thomas Newman and filmmakers discuss the important role of the Academy Award®-nominated score.

In The Trenches - Go behind the scenes with the cast of 1917.

Recreating History - Filmmakers offer a detailed look at the production design challenges of recreating the First World War.

Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Sam Mendes.

Feature Commentary with Director of Photography Roger Deakins.

1917 will be available on 4K Ultra HD combo pack, which includes 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, & Digital Code.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

1917 4K Ultra HD is available with HDR10+™, providing a premium HDR picture quality. HDR10+ transforms your movie watching experience with incredible brightness and contrast for each scene, delivering brighter brights and deepest darks.

Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

The Movies Anywhere Digital App simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere is available only in the United States.





Related Articles View More TV Stories