Sam Bee Gives Thanks to the #MeToo Movement on Their 2 Year Anniversary

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  
On the 2 year anniversary of the #metoo movement, Sam sits down to check in with its founder, Tarana Burke. Their conversation inspires her to make a Thanksgiving-style feast for several of the courageous women involved. Joined by guests Chanel Miller (sexual assault survivor and author of 'Know My Name'), Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (New York Times journalists who broke the Weinstein story), and June Baret (domestic worker and activist with the National Domestic Workers Alliance) Sam hosts a dinner + group discussion on the progress and successes of the movement, as well as what still needs to change.

