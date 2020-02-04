SYFY to Debut New Series SYFY WIRE'S THE GREAT DEBATE

What happens when you throw a group of nerds in a room and ask them the universe's most important questions? Questions like "Who'd be a worse boss, Darth Vader or the Joker?" or "Would you rather have a Green Lantern ring or a Wizard Wand?" You get SYFY's newest series, Syfy WIRE'S THE GREAT DEBATE! Set to debut on Syfy this Summer 2020, the freshman series' 12 half-hour episodes will go into production in Los Angeles in March.

Hosted by comedian Baron Vaughn ("Mystery Science Theater 3K," "Grace & Frankie") and his robot sidekick DB-8, Syfy WIRE'S THE GREAT DEBATE will bring the finest and funniest minds in geekdom together to debate the hottest burning questions in Science fiction, fantasy, horror, comics and general nerd-ery. The series is based on the live panel that filled San Diego and New York Comic Con's largest convention halls, and has been called "one of the funniest panels in San Diego" by Slashfilm and others. Celebs including Orlando Jones, John Barrowman, Adam Savage, Aisha Tyler, Joe Manganiello, Thomas Lennon, Felicia Day, John Hodgman and more took part in past panels.

SYFY WIRE'S THE GREAT DEBATE is from B17 Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, and is executive produced by B17's Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher, with T.J. Chambers serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Actor, comedian and writer Baron Vaughn is a series regular on "Grace & Frankie" which just started shooting its seventh season. He is THE VOICE of Tom Servo in the new "Mystery Science Theater 3000" and stars in a documentary about the search for his father in "Fatherless." Vaughn is the co-creator and co-host of the comedian showcase series "The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle." Other television credits include "Corporate," "Superstore," "Girls" and "Arrested Development." As a comedian, Vaughn has performed on Comedy Central in his own "Half Hour," and has been featured on "2 Dope Queens," "The Meltdown," "SXSW Comedy" and twice on "Conan."





