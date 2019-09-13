SYFY Announces New York Comic-Con Panels Featuring RESIDENT ALIEN, WYNONNA EARP and More

Once again, Syfy and Syfy WIRE will take over New York Comic Con -- providing both Con-goers and fans at home wall-to-wall coverage and activations from the Pop culture mega-event, held October 3-6 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Syfy WIRE's partnership with NYCC producer ReedPOP continues, with Syfy WIRE once again serving as the official streaming partner for the 2019 Con, delivering exclusive original coverage and content both online and on air...and it's all LIVE! Additionally, Syfy will feature panels and screenings for fan faves and upcoming originals alike.

See below for all the details and a full panel schedule:

SYFY WIRE LIVE COVERAGE (Thursday, October 3 - Sunday, October 6)

SYFY WIRE will host the NYCC Live Stage at Booth #174 on the show's main floor, where superfans can assemble throughout the weekend to watch the biggest celebrity interviews, gameplay, live art, cosplay and more. All the must-see content will be available LIVE at SYFYWIRE.COM/NYCC, or replayed any time! Scheduled Live Stage interviews include: the 20th anniversary reunion of the cast of "Angel;" the casts of "Outlander," "The Orville," Marvel's "Runaways;" a gathering of Hobbits (Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan) from the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy; Pee-wee Herman himself, Paul Reubens; THE VOICE talent behind three popular Disney Princesses (Jodi Benson/"The Little Mermaid," Anika Noni Rose/"The Princess and the Frog," and Paige O'Hara/"Beauty and the Beast"); and much, much more.

In addition to the Live Stage, Syfy WIRE will have 3 more streams of digital content capturing the news and happenings from the MAIN STAGE Panel Room, the Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center, and the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Coverage can be found on SYFYWIRE.COM/NYCC, on Syfy WIRE's Youtube channel and via all its social media platforms.

SYFY WIRE: CON AFTER DARK (Friday, October 4 - Sunday, October 6 on SYFY)

SYFY WIRE's daily televised wrap-up show CON AFTER DARK will air on Syfy at midnight/11c on Friday October 4, Saturday October 5 and Sunday October 6. With so much happening, Syfy WIRE has you covered as host Jackie Jennings, comedian Jordan Carlos and WIRE's expert team of editors and writers break down the day's latest news, celebrity interviews, panels and trailers.

SYFY WIRE FAN LOUNGE (Thursday, October 3 - Sunday, October 6)

The popular Syfy WIRE Fan Lounge returns for its 3rd consecutive year, offering a place to relax, refresh, recharge and catch all the action being streamed from the Live Stage. Find it at the Crystal Palace Mezzanine @ the Javits Center.

PANEL SCHEDULE

THE BANANA SPLITS MOVIE Premiere Screening

Thursday, October 3 (6:45-8:30PM, Javits Room 1A10)

The beloved children's show is back... with a vengeance-a horrible, bloody vengeance! Join us for this exclusive screening and some side-splitting fun (literally). In this Syfy original movie, the characters (Fleegle, Bingo, Drooper and Snorky) from the 1968 children's show, "The Banana Splits Adventure Hour," go on a bloodthirsty rampage during a live taping of The Banana Splits TV show. It's fun for the whole family! (You know, if you're into ruining childhoods).

A Syfy Original, THE BANANA SPLITS MOVIE will make its world television premiere on Syfy on Saturday, October 12 at 9/8c.

USA's THE PURGE Premiere Screening & Panel

Thursday, October 3 (2:30-4PM, Hammerstein Ballroom)

**SYFY's sibling usa network brings THE PURGE to NYCC!**

Don't miss the premiere screening of the new season's first episode, followed by a panel with stars and creators. Derek Luke, Paola Nuñez, Joel Allen, Rochelle Aytes, James DeMonaco, James Roland and Krystal Houghton Ziv.

Based on the popular film franchise, USA Network's THE PURGE returns for its second season on October 15 at 9/8c on USA Network. This season, we'll finally discover what happens the other 364 days of the year!

SYFY's RESIDENT ALIEN World Premiere Screening & Panel

Friday, October 4 (12:30-2PM, Hammerstein Ballroom)

Be the first to see Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One) as an alien in SYFY's upcoming comedy series RESIDENT ALIEN. Join Alan, cast members Sara Tomko (Once Upon a Time) and Corey Reynolds (The Closer), and writer/executive producer Chris Sheridan (Family Guy) for the world premiere screening of the series' first episode, followed by a special Q&A.

Set to premiere on Syfy in 2020, RESIDENT ALIEN is based on the Dark Horse comic and follows a stranded alien's attempts to fit into small town American life... while continuing to pursue his own mysterious agenda.

SYFY WIRE HOSTS 'THE GREAT DEBATE'

Friday, October 4 (7-8PM, Hammerstein Ballroom)

Some of the GREATEST questions in geekdom will be settled in the return of Syfy WIRE's The Great Debate, pitting proud celebrity nerds against each other for hilariously epic debates. Who is cooler, Wolverine or Han Solo? Were the Smurfs delightful, or kinda terrifying? Would you rather have a Green Lantern ring or a Wizard Wand? We give you a paddle, YOU vote on the winners. So, judge wisely and remember...with great paddle comes great responsibility! (Plus it works as a pretty sweet fan for when things heat up.) And bring your own hot topics to present to the panel, so they can fight 'em out. Let's settle this inside!

SYFY and IDW Entertainment's WYNONNA EARP

Saturday, October 5 (6-7PM, Hammerstein Ballroom)

Don't stop Earping! SYFY's hit series and the 2018 People's Choice Award Winner for Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show is back and better than ever. Join show creator Emily Andras, with cast members Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley and Katherine Barrell as they look back at favorite moments in the series and discuss the upcoming fourth season. Hell yeah, Earpers!





