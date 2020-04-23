SWORD OF GOD Premieres In Film Movement's Virtual Cinema May 1

Get Medieval With The Dark, Enthralling Middle Ages Thriller, Sword Of God, From Oscar-nominated Director Bartosz Konopka. Premiering In Film Movement's Virtual Cinema On May 1, 2020



From Bartosz Konopka, the Academy Award-nominated director of the 2010 documentary short Rabbit à la Berlin (Królik po berlinsku), comes the dark thriller SWORD OF GOD. In the early Middle Ages, a contingent of knights embarks on a dangerous journey to spread Christianity and baptize the pagan inhabitants of an isolated village hidden deep in the mountains of a faraway island. After being shipwrecked, the two survivors set out to complete their mission, but as they attempt to convert the tribe, their diverging beliefs put them at odds with one another. Soon, love is confronted with hate, peace with violence, sanity with madness, and redemption with damnation. As with all Film Movement virtual cinema releases, tickets will cost $12 and exhibitors will receive 50% of all net revenues.

In addition to SWORD OF GOD, FILM MOVEMENT's VIRTUAL CINEMA is offering a slate of six additional award-winning films including Nordic thriller A WHITE, WHITE DAY from director Hlynur Palmason, Jan Komasa's Oscar-nominee CORPUS CHRISTI, Diao Yinan's noir thriller, THE WILD GOOSE LAKE , Bertrand Bonello's genre mash-up ZOMBI CHILD and two digitally restored classics with L'INNOCENTE,Luchino Visconti's final film, and DONA FLOR AND HER TWO HUSBANDS, Bruno Barreto's 1976 sexy breakthrough comedy starring Sônia Braga. SWORD OF GOD (2019) Directed by: Bartosz Konopka Written by: Bartosz Konopka, Przemyslaw Nowakowski, Anna Wydra

Cast: Krzysztof Pieczynski, Karol Bernacki, Wiktoria Gorodeckaja, Jacek Koman, Jan Bijvoet, Jeroen Perceval, Olivier De Sagazan

Produced by: Anna Wydra Co-Produced by: Andzrej Bialas, Rafal Bubnicki, Jurgen Willocx Director of Photography: Jacek Podgórski Genre: Horror/Thriller RT: 104 minutes Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1 Sound: 5.1 Language: Polish with English Subtitles







