SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES to Return to HBO Max in August

The Max Original unscripted series Sweet Life: Los Angeles, from Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, will return for its second season THURSDAY, AUGUST 4 with four episodes. The ten-episode season continues with three episodes each week, concluding August 18.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one's dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.

The enterprising and charismatic core cast is comprised of Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P'Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Tylynn Burns.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles is produced by HOORAE; Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company; and Morning Dew Pictures. Issa Rae, Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani and Leola Westbrook serve as executive producers. Rajah Ahmed, Jayson Elmore, Cam Frierson, Joseph Guidry, Jeff Tan, and Charlie Van Vleet serve as co-executive producers. Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway serve as producers.

Watch the new trailer here: