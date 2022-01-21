SUPERNATURAL Cast to Launch Rewatch Podcast

TV's longest running fantasy series, Supernatural, is getting its own "re-watch" podcast, Supernatural Then and Now. Each episode of Supernatural Then and Now will feature cast, crew, and producers sharing the best behind-the-scenes stories and will give an insider's perspective on the series.

The Supernatural Then and Now podcast will be hosted by Richard Speight, Jr., and Rob Benedict who played the angel Gabriel and God on the series, and will be produced by Story Mill Media.

Bob Singer, Supernatural's veteran 15-year Executive Producer stated, "Rob and Rich are the perfect people to do this. Not only did they play some of the series' most iconic characters, but they've been stewards of the show to the fans for over a decade, hosting popular events and conventions across the country."

Speight stated, "We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of Supernatural have given us over the years. We're excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time for Dean Winchesters' birthday on, January 24th." [Dean Winchester is one of the two protagonists from Supernatural, portrayed primarily by Jensen Ackles.] And Benedict added, "This is a great way for the cast, crew and producers to continue and deepen their relationship with the fans. Even though the series has come to an end, the fans continue to be an incredibly tight and supportive community."

Rob and Rich will lead conversations with guests about behind-the-scenes moments, stories from set and the writers' room, and peel back the layers of the show to give fans a deeper understanding of both the mythology and the process. Speight, who also served as a director on the series added, "with 327 episodes, there's a lot to untangle and so many stories to tell."

The podcast launches on January 24th with two episodes featuring Supernatural series leads Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Episodes after that will be published every Monday.

Supernatural Then and Now will feature original music from composers from the tv series, Christopher Lennertz and Tim Wynn. Podcasts will be recorded at their audio company Sonic Fuel Studios.

The podcast will be written by Jessica Mason, author of The Binge Watcher's Guide to Supernatural: An Unofficial Companion.

The series comes from Story Mill Media, the recently launched podcast studio from former Fox/Legendary/NBC executive Steven Hein. "I'm very excited Rob and Rich are doing this podcast. They're both very handsome, which is great for audio."

Story Mill Media is represented by Shaun Gordon at Wientraub Tobin. Benedict and Speight are repped by JB Roberts at Thruline Entertainment.

You can find Supernatural Then and Now wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen to the podcast trailer here: