SUCCESSION Finale Draws Series High 2.9 Million Viewers

The SUCCESSION series finale entitled “With Open Eyes” delivered nearly 3 million viewers (2.928 million) across Max and linear telecasts Sunday night for a series high performance. This is a 68% improvement over the season three finale of 1.7 million viewers. Prior to the finale, the Sunday night high for Succession was episode six of this year with 2.75 million viewers (4/30/23).

The Emmy-award series is currently averaging 8.7 million viewers across the fourth season episodes, a jump of 1.5 million viewers when compared to season three.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode fourth and final season of the Emmy®-winning HBO Original drama series debuted March 26, with new episodes debuting Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

The series finale of BARRY also arrived on Sunday night, with a total finale night viewing of 700,000 viewers across Max and linear telecasts, a 13% improvement from the season three finale (620K on 6/12/22). Due to the extended runtime of the Succession finale, Barry had a delayed start time which resulted in approximately a 20% increase over typical viewing on a Monday and nearly doubling the audience to 1.35 million. Barry is currently averaging 3.4 million viewers for the season.

The Emmy®-winning dark comedy series starring and directed by Emmy® and DGA-winner Bill Hader, returned for its fourth and final eight-episode season with two new episodes on April 16. New episodes will debut each Sunday, leading up to the series finale on May 28. This season, Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Bill Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. Hader and Alec Berg are the series co-creators and executive producers.