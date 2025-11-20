STRANGER THINGS Cast Members to Visit THE TONIGHT SHOW to Celebrate Final Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the final season of Netflix's “Stranger Things,” several cast members are stepping out of Hawkins and into Studio 6B for a series of guest appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Earlier this fall, Broadway alum Gaten Matarazzo was the first cast member to join Fallon ahead of the final season premiere. Also, before the first batch of episodes drops, “The Tonight Show” will debut a special one-minute series recap featuring the cast, plus Joe Keery will appear on the Thanksgiving episode on Nov. 27.

Additional cast appearances will follow, including Millie Bobby Brown, who will co-host with Fallon on Dec. 7, which is the final post-Sunday Night Football special episode of the season.

Later in December, “The Tonight Show” will feature a full week of “Stranger Things” guests: Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and The Duffer Brothers. Additional cast members set to appear include Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink (John Proctor Is the Villain), Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Maya Hawke (off-Broadway's Eurydice). More information and additional exact guest dates to be announced at a later date.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock. The show is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner. "The Tonight Show” tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

"Stranger Things 5" will release on Netflix across three premiere dates: Volume 1 on November 26 (Episodes 501-504), Volume 2 on December 25 (Episodes 505-507), and the Finale on December 31 (Episode 508). Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.

Additionally, the finale episode of "Stranger Things 5" will be playing in select theaters nationwide. The screenings will take place in over 350 theaters in the U.S. and Canada starting on December 31, 2025 at 5:00pm PT, timed to the finale’s global premiere on Netflix, and run through January 1, 2026.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally. The prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won four Tony Awards, made its Broadway debut this April. Take a behind-the-scenes look at the production, which is currently playing at the Marquis Theatre.

Photo Credit: Netflix