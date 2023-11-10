STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR Receives GRAMMY Nomination

star wars jedi: survivor receives grammy nomination in the best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 2 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 3 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR Receives GRAMMY Nomination

Earlier this morning, the music from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor received a GRAMMY nomination in the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media category. This marks the first GRAMMY nomination for composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab. 

Check out their score here:    

On Wednesday, December 6, the composers will discuss their score at the GRAMMY Museum.

The event will feature a special panel discussion featuring composers Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton, plus GRAMMY-winning Engineer/Score Mixer/Producer Alan Meyerson. Variety's Jon Burlingame is set to moderate the panel.     

Get tickets here:




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Canadas Drag Race 2024 Tour Kicks Off This February Photo
Canada's Drag Race 2024 Tour Kicks Off This February

TRUE, NORTH, STRONG AND FIERCE! Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour kicks off this February. Each double feature show will feature sickening performances from Canada's Drag Race resident judge and Queen of the North, Brooke Lynn Hytes or RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall plus, for the first time in herstory.

2
BLUE BEETLE Begins Streaming On Max Next Week Photo
BLUE BEETLE Begins Streaming On Max Next Week

BLUE BEETLE, the highly anticipated streaming series, is coming to MAX. Don't miss out on this exciting film! From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film BLUE BEETLE, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

3
Video: First Look at HUSH Season Two on ALLBLK Photo
Video: First Look at HUSH Season Two on ALLBLK

The series includes Caryn Ward Ross (ALLBLK’s Monogamy, CW’s Jane the Virgin), Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), TS Madison (Zola, The TS Madison Experience), Khalilah Joi (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19), Asiahn (The Chi), Rob Gordon (The Christmas Lottery, Holiday Heartbreak), and more. Watch the video!

4
Oxygen True Crime to Premiere THE PIKE COUNTY MURDERS: A FAMILY MASSACRE Photo
Oxygen True Crime to Premiere THE PIKE COUNTY MURDERS: A FAMILY MASSACRE

Oxygen, the home of high-quality true crime programming, digs deep to uncover answers to the questions surrounding how and why several members of the Rhoden and Gilley family were viciously slain in a case that had the entire state of Ohio horrified and on edge. Watch a video preview of the special now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALADDIN
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE BOOK OF MORMON