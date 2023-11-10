STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR Receives GRAMMY Nomination

1
Canada's Drag Race 2024 Tour Kicks Off This February
TRUE, NORTH, STRONG AND FIERCE! Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour kicks off this February. Each double feature show will feature sickening performances from Canada's Drag Race resident judge and Queen of the North, Brooke Lynn Hytes or RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall plus, for the first time in herstory.
2
BLUE BEETLE Begins Streaming On Max Next Week
BLUE BEETLE, the highly anticipated streaming series, is coming to MAX. Don't miss out on this exciting film! From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film BLUE BEETLE, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.
3
Video: First Look at HUSH Season Two on ALLBLK
The series includes Caryn Ward Ross (ALLBLK’s Monogamy, CW’s Jane the Virgin), Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), TS Madison (Zola, The TS Madison Experience), Khalilah Joi (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19), Asiahn (The Chi), Rob Gordon (The Christmas Lottery, Holiday Heartbreak), and more. Watch the video!
4
Oxygen True Crime to Premiere THE PIKE COUNTY MURDERS: A FAMILY MASSACRE
Oxygen, the home of high-quality true crime programming, digs deep to uncover answers to the questions surrounding how and why several members of the Rhoden and Gilley family were viciously slain in a case that had the entire state of Ohio horrified and on edge. Watch a video preview of the special now!