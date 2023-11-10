STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR Receives GRAMMY Nomination

Earlier this morning, the music from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor received a GRAMMY nomination in the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media category. This marks the first GRAMMY nomination for composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab.

On Wednesday, December 6, the composers will discuss their score at the GRAMMY Museum.

The event will feature a special panel discussion featuring composers Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton, plus GRAMMY-winning Engineer/Score Mixer/Producer Alan Meyerson. Variety's Jon Burlingame is set to moderate the panel.

