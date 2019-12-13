SNOW CRASH Adaptation Coming to HBO Max

Deadline reports that "Snow Crash," a new series based on Neal Stephenson's novel of the same way, is in development at HBO Max.

The series hails from writer Michael Bacall (21 Jump Street), director Joe Cornish, and Paramount Television.

Snow Crash, originally published in 1992 by Bantam Books, is dystopian in nature, and like many of his other novels, covers history, linguistics, anthropology, archaeology, religion, computer science, politics, cryptography, memetics and philosophy.

According to GoodReads, "Snow Crash" centers on "Hiro Protagonist, who in reality delivers pizza for Uncle Enzo's CosoNostra Pizza Inc., but in the Metaverse he's a warrior prince. Plunging headlong into the enigma of a new computer virus that's striking down hackers everywhere, he races along the neon-lit streets on a search-and-destroy mission for the shadowy virtual villain threatening to bring about infocalypse."

