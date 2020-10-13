SNAPPED Commemorates 500th Episode

Premiering on November 22 at 6pm ET/PT.

Oxygen, the network for high-quality true crime will premiere the 500th episode of "Snapped" on November 22 at 6pm ET/PT. With 28 defining seasons and nearly 16 years of production, "Snapped" is the network's longest-running original series and one of the most successful true-crime shows in history. Since its debut in 2004, "Snapped" has captivated millions of viewers with in-depth investigations, first-hand interviews and a closer look into the lives and motives of women who kill.

The 500th episode of "Snapped" will delve into a riveting homicide that left a small town in Kansas forever shaken. The case follows the harrowing murder of Randy Sheridan who was shot five times while he was jogging less than a mile from his home nearly 30 years ago. New details will come to light about Sheridan's relationship with his ex, Dana Flynn, who was in a sinful love affair with the local pastor. Sheridan and Flynn happened to be in an ugly custody battle over their 7-year-old daughter at the time of his death. In his first interview about the murder, Flynn's brother Mikel Dreiling will speak on camera exclusively to "Snapped" and share disturbing revelations about his own involvement in the case and whether he believes his sister's affair had deadly consequences. For a sneak peek, please visit: https://www.oxygen.com/snapped/season-28/videos/snappeds-500th-episode-airs-november-22nd

"We always look forward to milestones, but there is something extra special about this one," said Rod Aissa, EVP, Original Programming, Oxygen Media. "The captivating stories featured in this series have kept true-crime junkies coming back week after week, and before you knew it we were at 500."

Beginning November 9, Oxygen will launch an epic two-week "Snapped" experience: "Snapped: The KILLER WOMEN Event" and air female killer-themed programming leading up to the special. Preceding the monumental episode, Oxygen will air the pilot of "Snapped," a never-before-seen episode involving a DOCTOR WHO was found dead on the lacquered floor of his brick mansion, elegant twin sisters with refined Southern accents and millions of dollars at stake.

"We wanted to find a special way to thank our fans for watching all these years," said Stephen Land, CEO, Jupiter Entertainment. "We figured what better way than to air the pilot episode for the very first time and show them where it all began."

"Snapped" is one of television's longest running and successful true-crime franchises on television and has profiled the fascinating cases of women accused of murder for more than 20 seasons. Whether the motivation was revenge against a cheating husband, the promise of a hefty insurance payoff, or putting an end to years of abuse, the reasons are as varied as the women themselves. From socialites to secretaries, female killers share one thing in common: at some point, they all snapped.

