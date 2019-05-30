SHOWTIME Orders Comedy Series WORK IN PROGRESS

SHOWTIME has ordered an eight-episode season of the new half-hour comedy series WORK IN PROGRESS, created by Abby McEnany and Tim Mason. McEnany stars in the series, expected to premiere later this year. Mason directed the pilot. Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix, Sense8) will co-write the first season and executive produce with McEnany and Mason. Showtime acquired the project after its premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, where it was an official selection of the Indie Episodic program. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

A funny and uniquely human comedy, WORK IN PROGRESS features McEnany as a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke from Chicago whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. Chicago-based performers Theo Germaine and Karin Anglin co-star alongside Celeste Pechous, with Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live, Shrill) appearing in a crucial role as herself.

"We adored the pilot of WORK IN PROGRESS at Sundance and were so thrilled that Abby and Tim and Lilly wanted to work with us to expand it into a Showtime comedy series," said Levine. "Abby is as distinctive as she is appealing. She will make you laugh, she might make you cry, but she will definitely make you fall in love with her!"

McEnany is a mainstay of the Chicago improv scene, where her one-woman shows became the foundation for the series. Mason is a filmmaker, writer and accomplished commercial director whose short No Other Way To Say It was named Best Narrative Short at Slamdance 2017 and Best Comedic Short of 2017 by Vimeo.

Wachowski's writing and directing work, often with sibling Lana Wachowski, span film and television with projects that include The Matrix franchise, Sense 8, V for Vendetta, Jupiter Ascending, Cloud Atlas, Speed Racer and Bound.

WORK IN PROGRESS is executive produced by Abby McEnany and Tim Mason. Lilly Wachowski, Lawrence Mattis, Ashley Berns and Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion also serve as executive producers, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media joining as executive producer.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly atwww.showtime.com.

Photos L-R: Jana Giocoppo/Chris Popio/Christa Holka





