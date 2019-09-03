SELL BY to Premiere at 7th Annual Westfield International Film Festival

"Sell By," the directorial debut of writer and director, Mike Doyle will mark its New Jersey premiere at the annual Gala Celebration of the Westfield International Film Festival on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Doyle, best known for his work as an actor, penned the contemporary love story, "Sell By" that centers around a group of friends doing their best to survive their mid-30s in the hustle and bustle of New York City. Not quite your average romantic comedy, the film takes a unique approach to ask the age old question- do all relationships have a sell-by date?

Boasting a stellar cast, the film features the likes of Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Augustus Prew (The Morning Show), Zoe Chao (Where'd You Go, Bernadette), Michelle Buteau (Always Be My Maybe), Colin Donnell (Arrow, Chicago Med), Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy, 13 Reasons Why), and the Oscar-nominated Patricia Clarkson (House of Cards).

The gala's feature presentation will be accompanied by the short films "Magnolia & Clementine" directed by Ashley Shelton and "Dog Gone," directed by Tommy Wooldridge.

The James Ward Mansion will host the gala event beginning at 6:30pm on Friday, October 4th, where guests will enjoy a catered affair prior to the film presentations in a breathtaking and unique venue. Film screenings begin at 8pm.

Director Mike Doyle will be visiting from Los Angeles to enjoy a Questions & Answer session with festival guests after the premiere. The evening will close with an after-party at a Westfield favorite, 16 Prospect Wine Bar & Bistro.

Ticket information and the full four day (October 3-6, 2019) Westfield International Film Festival schedule can be found at https://www.westfieldfilmfest.com/festival





