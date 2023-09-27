SCAVENGERS REIGN Animated Series to Premiere on Max in October

SCAVENGERS REIGN debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19 followed by three episodes weekly through November 9 on Max.

Sep. 27, 2023

SCAVENGERS REIGN Animated Series to Premiere on Max in October

The Max Original animated series SCAVENGERS REIGN debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19 followed by three episodes weekly through November 9 on Max.

In this expansion of the 2016 animated short film “Scavengers,” SCAVENGERS REIGN follows several groups of survivors as they attempt to navigate a way off this strange planet where the laws of physics as we know them do not apply.

In this surreal sci-fi animated series from creators Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, the remaining crew of a damaged interstellar freighter ship find themselves stranded on a beautiful, yet unforgiving alien planet where they must survive long enough to escape or be rescued.

As the survivors struggle to locate their downed ship and missing crewmates, their new home reveals a hostile world allowed to thrive without human interference.

The series is starring Sunita Mani, Wunmi Mosaku, and Alia Shawkat. Guest starring Pollyanna McIntosh, Sepideh Moafi, and Dash Williams.

Created and executive produced by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner; executive produced by Chris Prynoski; co-executive produced by Sean Buckelew and James Merrill; with supervising director Benjy Brooke and director Vincent Tsui; produced in partnership with Titmouse, Inc.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:



