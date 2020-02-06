Ryan Seacrest Foundation Announces Jordan Davis As A Celebrity Ambassador

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF), a non-profit dedicated to inspiring youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives, announced MCA Nashville's Jordan Davis as their newest Celebrity Ambassador for the foundation.

"We are so thankful to have Jordan join us as a Celebrity Ambassador! Over the last few years we have been amazed by his ability to bring smiles to children and teens in Seacrest Studios - even in the toughest of circumstances," said Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO, RSF.

As a Celebrity Ambassador for RSF, Davis will support the foundation by creating awareness, visiting patients and their families in multiple studio locations across the country, raising funds through special experiences and providing giveaways to Seacrest Studios.

"I am beyond honored to be the newest ambassador for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation," Davis shared. "It's been so rewarding to visit the different hospitals all over the country and spend time with the amazing kids and their families as well as the incredible doctors and nurses. They are all fighters and I hope I can bring them just a little joy with my music"

Davis has already visited four Seacrest Studios, including CHOC Children's, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and just last weekend, Levine Children's and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. He also recently launched an online auction via Charitybuzz where fans will have the opportunity for a meet-and-greet and behind-the-scenes experience, with all funds raised supporting RSF.

Other current Celebrity Ambassadors for the foundation include Charlie Puth and Sabrina Carpenter and past ambassadors included Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas.

RSF relocated from Los Angeles, CA to Nashville, TN in 2017, settling in on Music Row.





