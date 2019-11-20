Ryan McMullan Announces US Tour Dates

With plaudits from the likes of Ed Sheeran, who called Ryan's voice a 'rare jewel', Gary Lightbody, who likened his voice to that of an angel, and a recent tour with Snow Patrol, Irish singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan is building real momentum and a lasting career on the road, one city at a time.

For a peek at his masterful songwriting, listen to from Ryan's recent output, including his most recent single "Rebellion" from his upcoming 2020 debut album.

"'Rebellion' is about having to smile when it's killing you," Ryan explains, "About doing the things we don't want to and having to pretend and act like we do." The song begins with a focus on the lyrics and a simple guitar line, building to a powerfully percussive track with Ryan's vocals gliding over the top as he sings the key line, '...how do you keep on pretending, when your heart's in rebellion.'



The song was written with and produced by one of Northern Ireland's finest, Iain archer, who has co-written songs such as Snow Patrol's classic 'Run', and James Bay's 'Hold Back The River' as well as having won two Ivor Novello Awards and been nominated for a third for his work with Snow Patrol, James Bay and Jake Bugg.

US Tour Dates

Jan 24 - Mercury Lounge, New York, NY

Jan 25 - The Red Room, Boston, MA

Jan 26 - Sona Pub & Kitchen, Philadelphia, PA

Jan 29 - The High Watt, Nashville, TN

Feb 30 - Schubas Tavern, Chicago, IL

Feb 1 - Lost Lake Lounge, Denver, CO

Feb 4 - The Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CA

Feb 7 - Bunk Bar, Portland, OR

Feb 8 - The Crocodile Back Bar, Seattle WA





