Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rosie O'Donnell, Jason Alexander & More Land New iHeartRadio Podcasts

Rosie O'Donnell, Jason Alexander & More Land New iHeartRadio Podcasts

The new podcasts will debut by the first quarter of 2023.

Nov. 29, 2022  

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, TODAY announced a new lineup of comedy podcasts coming to the iHeartPodcast Network in the upcoming months.

The new slate includes top comedic talent Rosie O'Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre, Amber Ruffin and more. Additionally, several podcasts from Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network and one limited series with Comedy Central will debut by the first quarter of 2023.

This slate furthers the growth of the company's robust list of over 750 original shows including "The Ron Burgundy Podcast," "Fake Doctors, Real Friends," "Las Culturistas," among others, that are distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and are available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms.

"We are thrilled to share the newest slate of iHeartPodcasts, hosted by some of comedy's biggest icons and hilarious new voices," said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. "We are so proud of the success our company has seen in the comedy podcast space and cannot wait to bring audiences even more laughs with these comedians in the coming months."

iHeart's All New Slate of Comedy Podcasts

"Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy from The Daily Show" - Now Available

On his adventures into MAGA country during The Daily Show's short-form series "Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse," Jordan Klepper encountered some of the more imaginative, conspiratorial minds America has to offer.

In his all-new six-episode limited podcast series by Comedy Central and iHeartPodcasts, "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy from the Daily Show," Jordan steps off the trail to dig deep into some of the wildest theories he's heard, and trace their origins with journalists, experts, and anyone who might have a lead on when JFK Jr. is coming back. The podcast offers an opportunity to better understand some of the most extravagant stories Americans tell themselves.

"Man Thinkers" - Now Available

Hosts George Kareman and Dan Klein welcome you to "Man Thinkers," a podcast from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network where the facts are up for debate. For decades, the lamestream media has prevented real men from sharing their knowledge.

On "Man Thinkers," there are no degrees and no rules. The hosts aren't impressed by run-of-the-mill "experts." "Man Thinkers" is a new space populated by iconoclastic thinkers, academic renegades, and media personalities that sound unlike anything else. Cable news is for the old and social media has become too toxic to trust. George and Dan courageously have the tough conversations that mainstream media won't touch. Man Thinkers is a safe space from safe spaces, nothing is off limits.

"The History Of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM With Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin" - January 2023

Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman are joined by cast, crew and super fans of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" to break down every episode to date of the infamous HBO program.

"Onward with Rosie O'Donnell" (working title) - February 2023

Legendary entertainer Rosie O'Donnell shares her take on fame, family and fun from her vantage point at 60. Onward Folks! We have no other choice. During her weekly show, Rosie will speak with friends, celebrities, newsmakers, artists, poets and TikTokers.

"Really? No, Really?" - February 2023

Every Tuesday best friends Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) and Peter Tilden are joined by experts, newsmakers and celebrities in an attempt to find answers to the things that make people go..."Really? No, Really?" Listeners can even suggest topics as the two hosts search for the answers to life's most baffling, intriguing, confusing and annoying questions.

"The Amber and Lacey Show / Lacey and Amber Show" (working title) - Launching 2023

From late night comedian Amber Ruffin (Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Amber Ruffin Show) and her sister Lacey Lamar comes "The Amber and Lacey Show / Lacey and Amber Show" a new comedy podcast from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network featuring celebrity guests, comedic games and a huge dose of sibling rivalry.

"Bombing with Eric Andre" - Spring 2023

Coming to iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network, "Bombing with Eric Andre" is a comedy interview show featuring comedians, musicians, and artists sharing their best stories of bombing on stage in front of a live audience and more outlandish comedy premises in Eric Andre's signature style.

All shows will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service.

iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts.

The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
LOVE FOR THE AGES Hosted By Adrienne Bailon to Premiere on Peacock Photo
LOVE FOR THE AGES Hosted By Adrienne Bailon to Premiere on Peacock
From Red Arrow’s Kinetic Content, the team behind Love is Blind, Married at First Sight, and Wife Swap, comes LOVE FOR THE AGES. Is the grass greener on the other side? Deep in the heart of the legendary city of angels, three middle-aged LA-tino couples, all at a personal and emotional crossroads in their marriages. Watch the new video trailer now!
Christina Applegate Joins Brendan Fraser in ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE Reading Photo
Christina Applegate Joins Brendan Fraser in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Reading
The recent Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient joins lead Brendan Fraser (George Bailey) in the role of his wife, Mary Bailey. Primetime Emmy Award® Winner James Cromwell has also been cast as Pa Bailey and autistic actress Sue Ann Pien (Amazon's 'As We See It”) will play Violet for this year’s virtual table read.
THE DROP Series to Debut on Hulu in January Photo
THE DROP Series to Debut on Hulu in January
Lex (“PEN15’s” Anna Konkle) and Mani (“Coming 2 America’s” Jermaine Fowler) are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Michelle Williams Honors Mary Beth Peil During Gotham Award Acceptance SpeechVIDEO: Michelle Williams Honors Mary Beth Peil During Gotham Award Acceptance Speech
November 29, 2022

Last night, Michelle Williams received a Performer Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards. During her speech, Williams honored Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil, who she had met while filming Dawon's Creek. Watch a video clip from Williams' Gotham Award acceptance speech now!
Jeff Fahey & Nathalie Cox Star in Rom-Com ONE YEAR OFFJeff Fahey & Nathalie Cox Star in Rom-Com ONE YEAR OFF
November 29, 2022

Best friends come together to find love at an irresistible beach resort in the West Indies in the romantic comedy ONE YEAR OFF, starring Jeff Fahey ('Lost,' Alita: Battle Angel), Nathalie Cox (Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, Clash of the Titans) and Chad Michael Collins (Sniper series). Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI Trailer
November 29, 2022

In the tense and gripping documentary feature THE VOLCANO: Rescue From Whakaari, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy tracks the minute-by-minute unfolding of the tragic volcanic eruption off the coast of New Zealand in December of 2019, ultimately claiming 22 lives. Watch the new video trailer now!
WEDNESDAY Breaks English TV Streaming Debut RecordWEDNESDAY Breaks English TV Streaming Debut Record
November 29, 2022

Wednesday, the supernatural mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years at Nevermore Academy, debuted in the #1 spot. Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday with a big cast of characters, directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series was #1 in 83 countries — tied with Stranger Things 4.
Steve Martin & Martin Short to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVESteve Martin & Martin Short to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
November 29, 2022

Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host “SNL” together. They currently star in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and resume their “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour next year. Brandi Carlile will return for her second time as musical guest. Upcoming hosts also include Keke Palmer and Austin Butler.
share