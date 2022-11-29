Rosie O'Donnell, Jason Alexander & More Land New iHeartRadio Podcasts

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, TODAY announced a new lineup of comedy podcasts coming to the iHeartPodcast Network in the upcoming months.

The new slate includes top comedic talent Rosie O'Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre, Amber Ruffin and more. Additionally, several podcasts from Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network and one limited series with Comedy Central will debut by the first quarter of 2023.

This slate furthers the growth of the company's robust list of over 750 original shows including "The Ron Burgundy Podcast," "Fake Doctors, Real Friends," "Las Culturistas," among others, that are distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and are available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms.

"We are thrilled to share the newest slate of iHeartPodcasts, hosted by some of comedy's biggest icons and hilarious new voices," said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. "We are so proud of the success our company has seen in the comedy podcast space and cannot wait to bring audiences even more laughs with these comedians in the coming months."

iHeart's All New Slate of Comedy Podcasts

"Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy from The Daily Show" - Now Available

On his adventures into MAGA country during The Daily Show's short-form series "Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse," Jordan Klepper encountered some of the more imaginative, conspiratorial minds America has to offer.

In his all-new six-episode limited podcast series by Comedy Central and iHeartPodcasts, "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy from the Daily Show," Jordan steps off the trail to dig deep into some of the wildest theories he's heard, and trace their origins with journalists, experts, and anyone who might have a lead on when JFK Jr. is coming back. The podcast offers an opportunity to better understand some of the most extravagant stories Americans tell themselves.

"Man Thinkers" - Now Available

Hosts George Kareman and Dan Klein welcome you to "Man Thinkers," a podcast from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network where the facts are up for debate. For decades, the lamestream media has prevented real men from sharing their knowledge.

On "Man Thinkers," there are no degrees and no rules. The hosts aren't impressed by run-of-the-mill "experts." "Man Thinkers" is a new space populated by iconoclastic thinkers, academic renegades, and media personalities that sound unlike anything else. Cable news is for the old and social media has become too toxic to trust. George and Dan courageously have the tough conversations that mainstream media won't touch. Man Thinkers is a safe space from safe spaces, nothing is off limits.

"The History Of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM With Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin" - January 2023

Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman are joined by cast, crew and super fans of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" to break down every episode to date of the infamous HBO program.

"Onward with Rosie O'Donnell" (working title) - February 2023

Legendary entertainer Rosie O'Donnell shares her take on fame, family and fun from her vantage point at 60. Onward Folks! We have no other choice. During her weekly show, Rosie will speak with friends, celebrities, newsmakers, artists, poets and TikTokers.

"Really? No, Really?" - February 2023

Every Tuesday best friends Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) and Peter Tilden are joined by experts, newsmakers and celebrities in an attempt to find answers to the things that make people go..."Really? No, Really?" Listeners can even suggest topics as the two hosts search for the answers to life's most baffling, intriguing, confusing and annoying questions.

"The Amber and Lacey Show / Lacey and Amber Show" (working title) - Launching 2023

From late night comedian Amber Ruffin (Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Amber Ruffin Show) and her sister Lacey Lamar comes "The Amber and Lacey Show / Lacey and Amber Show" a new comedy podcast from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network featuring celebrity guests, comedic games and a huge dose of sibling rivalry.

"Bombing with Eric Andre" - Spring 2023

Coming to iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network, "Bombing with Eric Andre" is a comedy interview show featuring comedians, musicians, and artists sharing their best stories of bombing on stage in front of a live audience and more outlandish comedy premises in Eric Andre's signature style.

All shows will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service.

iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts.

The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.