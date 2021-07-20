Roku Partners With NBCUniversal for 2020 Tokyo Games

NBCUniversal and Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) TODAY announced a partnership to bring an all-new, immersive Olympic experience to streamers on the Roku® platform in the U.S. The initiative makes it easy for users to access Olympic coverage and Olympics-related entertainment on supported Roku devices and Roku TV™ models. For the first time ever, Roku is creating easy access to NBCU's 5,500 hours of streaming coverage of the Summer Games directly from the home screen. Additionally, Roku users will be able to access in-depth coverage of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan via the NBC Sports or Peacock channels on Roku devices starting July 20, 2021, through August 8, 2021.

"As this is Peacock's first Olympics, we saw a great opportunity to bring the games to life across the Roku platform," said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. "This experience on Roku makes NBC Olympics content unmissable for streamers."

"The Tokyo Olympics will be one of the biggest media events of our lifetime and we look forward to working with Roku to create a new, on-device experience for their millions of streamers," said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. "We know that more engaging, personalized experiences are what consumers expect for this global event and we look forward to using this opportunity to innovate with terrific partners like Roku."

NBCUniversal previously announced that it will present 7,000 hours of coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer across its multiple platforms.

"Streaming has fundamentally changed the way we come together for news, sports and entertainment TODAY and nothing combines these moments together better and on a bigger scale than the Olympics," said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Partnerships, Roku. "We're thrilled to be partnering with NBCUniversal to develop a unique, dedicated destination for streamers to experience all of the excitement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo."