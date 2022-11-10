Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Robin Roberts to Interview Former First Lady Michelle Obama on GMA

“Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts,” airs Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Nov. 10, 2022  

ABC News' "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts has the broadcast network exclusive interview with former first lady Michelle Obama. In the wide-ranging interview, Mrs. Obama talks candidly about her marriage; her husband, former President Barack Obama; the pandemic; coping with low-grade depression stemming, in part, from the pandemic and political division in the country; President Joe Biden; and her new hobby.

The one-hour primetime "20/20" special, "Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts," airs Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on ABC, next day on Hulu.

The special also features an exclusive kitchen table conversation with Robin Roberts, Michelle Obama, Mrs. Obama's mother Marian Robinson, Dr. Sharon Malone, journalist Michelle Norris, longtime friend Sandy Matthews and film producer and author Tonya Lewis Lee, discussing the importance of friendship and human connection, how Mrs. Obama's inner circled helped her while at the White House, her new book and advice for readers. Mrs. Obama's friends also share never-before-told stories about her, too.

The "Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts" is a production of ABC News' "20/20." Janice Johnston serves as executive producer.

Mrs. Obama's book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," is published by Crown/Penguin Random House and will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Watch the new music video here:



