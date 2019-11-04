Robin Roberts to Host DOLLY PARTON: HERE SHE COMES AGAIN!

As music fans around the world get ready to celebrate Country Music's Biggest Night™, ABC airs its 11th annual pre-CMA Awards special. Hosted by ABC News' Robin Roberts, "Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!" airs TUESDAY, NOV. 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

The hour-long special brings viewers an intimate look at the life and career of COUNTRY MUSIC legend Dolly Parton. For more than 60 years, Parton has entertained audiences around the world with her talent, wit and trademark style. Roberts recently traveled to Parton's famed Dollywood Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, sitting down with the cultural icon for a deeply personal interview about her life journey and unparalleled career, sharing the stories that have, quite literally, become the songbook of her life in the documentary-style one-hour special "Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!"

With never-before-seen archival interviews and performance footage, "Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!" reveals a rare glimpse into the historical rise and personal life of one of country music's biggest stars. Bobby Bones, Luke Bryan, Hunter Hayes and Carrie Underwood are among the stars who share personal stories and reflections about the legendary Dolly.

"Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!" is a production of ABC News. John R. Green and Janice Johnston are executive producers. Monica Escobedo is the senior editorial producer.

"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" is hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, featuring performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Old Dominion, Dolly Parton with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, P!NK, and Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Mark Levine





