Robert Towne and David Fincher Will Write the Script for CHINATOWN Prequel Series

Deadline reports that David Fincher and Robert Towne will write the script for a prequel to "Chinatown," the iconic 1974 film.

Towne wrote the original movie, which was directed by Roman Polanski. Towne won an Academy Award for his efforts.

In the prequel, a young Jake Gittes plies his business in a town where the wealthy and corruption involves areas like land, oil and gangs.

Fincher's television credits include "House of Cards" and "Mindhunter." He directed "Se7en," "The Social Network," and "Zodiac," among others.

Towne's screenwriting credits also include "Shampoo," "The Last Detail," and two "Mission: Impossible" films.

Fincher was one of the first superstar directors to jump into TV production, when he made House of Cards at Netflix. He currently has the hit Mindhunter there, which just finished its second season, and will next direct at Netflix Mank, a drama feature that chronicles the battles between screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and Orson Welles over Citizen Kane, for which both shared the Oscar for screenwriting. Gary Oldman is playing Mank, and the rest of the cast includes Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard, Charles Dance, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Joseph Cross, Sam Troughton, Toby Leonard Moore, Tom Burke and Tom Pelphrey. The Mank script was written by Howard "Jack" Fincher, who is the late father of the filmmaker. The picture is being shot in black and white.





