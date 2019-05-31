Robert Pattinson to Officially Star as BATMAN for Warner Bros.

Warner Bros has closed the deal for Robert Pattinson to star in upcoming Matt Reeves' The Batman trilogy, according to Deadline.

Pattinson was a front runner for the films, and Warner Bros. were choosing between him and Nicholas Hoult. The studio wanted both actors on tape due to the important nature of the decision. The result of the tapes was Warner Bros. choosing Pattinson for the role, and negotiations will begin shortly.

The film is produced by Dylan Clark, who produced Reeves' Planet of the Apes films, will produce the new Batman.

Pattinson is best known for starring in the Twilight Saga and in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He also has shown his acting skills in films like High Life, is starring in Christopher Nolan's next film, and just debuted in The Lighthouse at Cannes.

More information on this deal is coming.

Read the original article on Deadline.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore





Related Articles View More TV Stories