Robert De Niro Will Star in WASH ME IN THE RIVER

Machine Gun Kelly and John Malkovich also join the cast.

Deadline reports that Robert De Niro, Colson 'Machine Gun Kelly' Baker, and John Malkovich have joined the cast of upcoming drama "Wash Me In The River."

Randall Emmett directs the film, which will begin production November 9th.

Quavo from Migos is also in talks to join the cast.

Emmett said, "I couldn't be more excited to work with Bob [De Niro] again after many collaborations, including The Irishman as a producer. I'm so grateful that he is supporting me as a filmmaker now. Colson was always my first choice to play the lead in the movie and John has been an icon of mine since childhood. Having them both attached with Bob is a dream come true."

Robert De Niro is considered one of the greatest American actors of all time, and has produced, directed and starred in many iconic films. Mr. De Niro won the 1974 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Godfather: Part II and the 1980 Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Raging Bull. Mr. De Niro received Academy Award nominations for Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Awakenings, Cape Fear and Silver Linings Playbook. Mr. De Niro is a four-time New York Film Critics Circle Award winner for his work on Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Awakenings. In addition to winning the 1981 Golden Globe Award for his work on Raging Bull and winning the 2011 Cecil B. DeMille Award, Mr. De Niro was nominated for a total of seven Golden Globe Awards. Mr. De Niro was nominated for six British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. Mr. De Niro starred in many other films including Mean Streets, Bang the Drum, Analyze That, Meet the Fockers and more. Mr. De Niro made his Broadway debut in the 1986 play Cuba & His Teddy Bear. Mr. De Niro founded his own production company, Tribeca Film Center, and made his film directorial debut in 1993 with A Bronx Tale.

Read the original story on Deadline.

