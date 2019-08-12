Robert De Niro, Blake Griffin, and More Join THE COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST OF ALEC BALDWIN

Comedy Central, the #1 brand in comedy, announced today that Robert De Niro, Blake Griffin, Caitlyn Jenner, Joel McHale, Debra Messing, Chris Redd, and Jeff Ross will join Roast Master Sean Hayes on the dais for the COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of Alec Baldwin. Additional Roasters and talent to attend will be announced shortly.

The event (#BaldwinRoast) will tape at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 7 and will premiere on Sunday, September 15 at 10:00 P.M. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

The COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of Alec Baldwin will be executive produced by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions, who also served as Executive Producer and Director of the COMEDY CENTRAL ROASTS of Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, and Donald Trump, as well as the Emmy(R)-nominated COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of William Shatner. Rick Austin is also Executive Producer, and Jeff Ross is Co-Executive Producer. Christian McLaughlin is the Executive in Charge of Production and Jordan Ellner is the Talent Producer for Comedy Central.

