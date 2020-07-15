Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rob Schneider Announces New Netflix Comedy Special ASIAN MOMMA, MEXICAN KIDS

Article Pixel Jul. 15, 2020  

Rob Schneider announces his first Netflix comedy special Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.

Watch his announcement below!

Actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian Rob Schneider's first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. Ending with a surprise duet performance with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King, Rob talks about potty training his young daughters and his own pig potential.

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids premieres globally on Netflix on August 11, 2020.


