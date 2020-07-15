Rob Schneider Announces New Netflix Comedy Special ASIAN MOMMA, MEXICAN KIDS
Rob Schneider announces his first Netflix comedy special Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.
Watch his announcement below!
Actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian Rob Schneider's first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. Ending with a surprise duet performance with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King, Rob talks about potty training his young daughters and his own pig potential.
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids premieres globally on Netflix on August 11, 2020.
My New @Netflix Original Comedy Special, "ASIAN MOMMA, MEXICAN KIDS" Streams AUGUST 11th WORLDWIDE!!
