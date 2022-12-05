Roadside Attractions Acquires MOVING ON Starring Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin

Roadside Attractions will release Oscar nominee Paul Weitz' (About a Boy), Moving On, an original comedy of humor and heart, starring Acadamy Award Winner Jane Fonda and Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin as estranged pals who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend.

Along the way, Fonda reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman must make peace with her past and learn to treasure the value of a good friend.

Written and directed by Weitz, the film reunites Weitz and Tomlin, who worked together on the award-winning road trip comedy, Grandma. Moving On, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to enthusiastic reviews and audiences, will be released theatrically in the US by Roadside Attractions on March 17th, 2023.

Weitz commented, "The film is in great hands with Roadside, and I can't wait for people to see how wonderful and unique Jane and Lily are in it."

Howard Cohen, Co-President, Roadside Attractions, added, "We couldn't resist this smart comedy with the beloved Jane and Lily pairing up in a way you've never seen them before. They are best friends pulling off a crazy but intense caper that resonates with both their lives."

The film is produced by Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer, Paul Weitz, Chris Parker and Dylan Sellers. Zach Schiller David Boies, Tyler Zacharia, Dan Balgoyen and Britta Rowings serve as Executive Producers. Moving On was fully financed by Limelight and Bois/Schiller Entertainment.

Fonda is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Tomlin is repped by WME Entertainment and Viewpoint. Weitz is represented by UTA and Yorn, Levine.

The acquisition was negotiated by Roadside's Co-President Howard Cohen and UTA Independent Group on behalf of the filmmakers.