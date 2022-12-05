Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Roadside Attractions Acquires MOVING ON Starring Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin

Roadside Attractions Acquires MOVING ON Starring Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin

Moving On will be released theatrically in the US by Roadside Attractions on March 17, 2023.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Roadside Attractions will release Oscar nominee Paul Weitz' (About a Boy), Moving On, an original comedy of humor and heart, starring Acadamy Award Winner Jane Fonda and Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin as estranged pals who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend.

Along the way, Fonda reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman must make peace with her past and learn to treasure the value of a good friend.

Written and directed by Weitz, the film reunites Weitz and Tomlin, who worked together on the award-winning road trip comedy, Grandma. Moving On, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to enthusiastic reviews and audiences, will be released theatrically in the US by Roadside Attractions on March 17th, 2023.

Weitz commented, "The film is in great hands with Roadside, and I can't wait for people to see how wonderful and unique Jane and Lily are in it."

Howard Cohen, Co-President, Roadside Attractions, added, "We couldn't resist this smart comedy with the beloved Jane and Lily pairing up in a way you've never seen them before.  They are best friends pulling off a crazy but intense caper that resonates with both their lives."

The film is produced by Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer, Paul Weitz, Chris Parker and Dylan Sellers. Zach Schiller David Boies, Tyler Zacharia, Dan Balgoyen and Britta Rowings serve as Executive Producers. Moving On was fully financed by Limelight and Bois/Schiller Entertainment.

Fonda is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Tomlin is repped by WME Entertainment and Viewpoint. Weitz is represented by UTA and Yorn, Levine.

The acquisition was negotiated by Roadside's Co-President Howard Cohen and UTA Independent Group on behalf of the filmmakers.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
THATS MY JAM Holiday Episode With SNL Alums Airs Tonight on NBC Photo
THAT'S MY JAM Holiday Episode With SNL Alums Airs Tonight on NBC
Jimmy Fallon hosts a holiday-themed special episode of NBC’s hit music and variety series. “Saturday Night Live” fan-favorite cast members Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor compete for charity in a night of festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions.
THE CUBE With Dwyane Wade Sets January Return to TBS Photo
THE CUBE With Dwyane Wade Sets January Return to TBS
TBS' competition series, “The Cube,” hosted by three-time NBA Champion, one of the NBA’s 75 all-time greatest players, and founder of 59th and Prairie Entertainment, Dwyane Wade will return. Other celebrity guests, competing for charities, will be woven throughout episodes and will include Shaquille O’Neal, Jimmie Allen, and Iman Shumpert.  
Angela Bassett, Rian Johnson & More to Be Honored By Hollywood Critics Association Photo
Angela Bassett, Rian Johnson & More to Be Honored By Hollywood Critics Association
The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) announced that Angela Bassett will receive the HCA Acting Achievement Award, Rian Johnson will receive the HCA Filmmaking Achievement Award, and the cast and crew of RRR will be presented with HCA Spotlight Award at the 6th Annual HCA Film Awards.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Hayes Warner Releases Video for 'SHUT UP'VIDEO: Hayes Warner Releases Video for 'SHUT UP'
December 5, 2022

On the heels of her anthemic single “SHUT UP” which dropped late last month, Gen Z pop songstress Hayes Warner shares the accompanying, high-energy video now. Directed by ROOK (French Montana, Saweetie, Roddy Ricch), the carefree video follows Hayes and her friends as they take on the town in a not-so-typical night out
The Velvet Hands Release 'Over It Now'The Velvet Hands Release 'Over It Now'
December 5, 2022

Rising London-via-Cornwall four-piece THE VELVET HANDS have dropped their last track of the year, “Over It Now”. Blending hedonistic hooks reminiscent of The Strokes with a slacker kind of storytelling plucked straight from Pavement’s playbook, the band’s latest outing is an anti-capitalist anthem spun with an easy-going, lackadaisical charm.
VIDEO: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy & More Star in Netflix's YOU PEOPLE Teaser TrailerVIDEO: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy & More Star in Netflix's YOU PEOPLE Teaser Trailer
December 5, 2022

The cast includes Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy. Watch the new video trailer now!
Fight From Within Release New Single 'Vivisepulture'Fight From Within Release New Single 'Vivisepulture'
December 5, 2022

The explosive track boasts a short drum-fill intro, leaving no time to prepare for the barrage of immediate mosh-inducing fight riffs. The dual bouncing guitars peppered with wailing solos coupled with the seething vocals of Mikey Hayes and Paddy Mull create an atmosphere of intensity in its purest form. Watch the new music video now!
Limoblaze Releases AfroGospel Christmas Song 'Silent Night'Limoblaze Releases AfroGospel Christmas Song 'Silent Night'
December 5, 2022

First up was 'Silent Night (Hush),' featuring Crystal Nicole & Q Parker (112), followed by 'Silent Night (Afrobeats),' performed by AfroGospel rising star, Limoblaze, Rehmahz, and Emandiong, with additional vocals by Jordan Dollar. 'Silent Night (Afrobeats)' was produced by Happi, Dunnie, Tumeh 'DJ Tag' Gailor, and Lasanna 'ACE' Harris.
share