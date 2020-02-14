Riann Steele Joins the Cast of DEBRIS

Deadline reports that Riann Steele has joined the cast of the upcoming NBC drama "Debris."

Jonathan Tucker also stars in the sci-fi sreies.

J.H. Wyman created the show and penned the pilot script.

On "Debris," two agents from two different continents and two different mindsets - CIA's Bryan Beneventi (Tucker) and MI6's Finola Jones (Steele) - must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Steele plays Finola Jones is a classic rule follower, an agent with MI6 who is partnered with Bryan Beneventi to investigate strange occurrences.

Read the original story on Deadline.





