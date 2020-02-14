Advertisement

Riann Steele Joins the Cast of DEBRIS

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  
Riann Steele Joins the Cast of DEBRIS

Deadline reports that Riann Steele has joined the cast of the upcoming NBC drama "Debris."

Jonathan Tucker also stars in the sci-fi sreies.

J.H. Wyman created the show and penned the pilot script.

On "Debris," two agents from two different continents and two different mindsets - CIA's Bryan Beneventi (Tucker) and MI6's Finola Jones (Steele) - must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Steele plays Finola Jones is a classic rule follower, an agent with MI6 who is partnered with Bryan Beneventi to investigate strange occurrences.

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Tracy Morgan Returns for Season Three of THE LAST O.G.
  • KILLING EVE Sets Season Three Premiere Date
  • Paper Idol Announces 'The Fantastic Tour'
  • Joel Releases 'I'm really tryna hear you out but...'
    • Advertisement