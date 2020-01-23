Renowned Films Hires ITV & LOVE ISLAND Commissioner

London-LA based award-winning global content studio Renowned Films today announced it has appointed former Channel 4 and ITV LOVE ISLAND Commissioner Kate Maddigan as Head of Studios overseeing global production output and promoted Mark Raeburn to Managing Director as part of the Company's new major expansions plans as CEO Max Welch splits his time between the LA and UK based operations, effective immediately. The announcement was made by Renowned co-founders Duane Jones, Max Welch and Tim Withers.

Prior to joining Renowned, Maddigan was the lead ITV commissioner overseeing the reboot of Love Island, X Factor and BIG STAR LITTLE STAR as well as a stint as commissioning editor at Channel 4, where she worked on the formats team looking after titles including the original and recommission of LEGO Masters, Celebs Go Dating, My Hotter Half and Five Star Hotel. She spent six years at ITV working across entertainment and comedy. With a 20-year career spanning factual entertainment, children's, music and comedy, and most recently exec producing Take Off with Bradley and Holly for BBC One, Maddigan brings experience and is charged with a remit to continue expanding the Company's catalogue alongside Head of Development Chris Broughall.

"I've kept an eye on the team at Renowned since they launched the company and always admired their creativity and youthful outlook," said Maddigan. "In a market that's so focused on the younger demo, I can't wait to blend my experience with the Renowned team's energy to form a force to be reckoned with."

Raeburn joined Renowned Films in March 2018 as the Company's first Chief Operating Officer. In his new role as Managing Director, Raeburn will focus on the Company's overall strategy and day-to-day operations with a particular focus on the UK. This advancement follows the strategic transition of CEO Max Welch splitting time between the UK and US, as he continues spearheading and growing the US side of the business where more than 25 hours of content has been produced in the last 12 months as well as 35 hours in production and coming to air in 2020 so far.

"It has been an amazing experience working for such a young, exciting, diverse, and dynamic company, with a talented group of creatives," commented Raeburn. "Over the last 12 months, we've become the 4th fastest growing production company in the UK, won Edinburgh's Indie of the year, and produced more than 40 hours of content across both sides of the pond. I'm incredibly excited to be working with Duane, Tim and Max in leading the company into its next phase of growth, including our innovative approach to deal-making, producing, and developing new and exciting content which will be distributed across all forms of media."

"It's a lot of work growing a production company. It takes a truly dedicated team and we believe we have the addition of two great talents in Kate and Mark," commented Jones, Welch and Withers. "We're very excited for them to help us continue Renowned's global ascendancy in delivering top quality content to global audiences."

Renowned Films has a signature style of producing loud and thought-provoking formats, factual entertainment, dynamic documentaries and branded content for global audiences. Recent winner of Edinburgh TV Award's Indie of the Year, nominee for Best Original Programme at the Broadcast Awards, the company has exponentially climbed the top 100 list of independent producers ranked by turnover; having climbed 50 places in the last 12 months reaching number 4 of 5 ranking in the fastest growing producers for 2018. Renowned Films' wide-ranging slate features 3 yet un-announced US productions, BACKYARD ENVY (Bravo), COPWATCH AMERICA (BET), The Cut LA (Red Bull) The Cut London (Red Bull), The Modern Game featuring David Beckham, Neymar Jr and Leo Messi, Generation Grime (Sky), Peng Life (Ch4) among other titles.





Related Articles View More TV Stories