Reimagined SAVED BY THE BELL Sets Peacock Premiere Date

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, and Tiffani Thiessen are scheduled to return.

The newly-reimagined edition of "Saved By The Bell" is coming to Peacock on November 25th.

The new version of the beloved teen comedy series centers on the new millennium's class. At the start of the new series, a number of kids from underfunded high school whose doors Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) closed end up at Bayside, giving the privileged preppies that roam those halls a new reality check.

Original cast members Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, and Tiffani Thiessen are scheduled to return.

"The characters are larger than life; they're a little more animated than we were back in the '80s and '90s. And I think it's a fun version," Gosselaar said.

New cast members include John Michael Higgens as Principal Toddman, Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano, Dexter Darden as Devante, Mitchell Hoog as Mac Morris, Alycia Pascual-Peña as Aisha, Josie Totah as Lexi, and Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy.

View More TV Stories Related Articles