Regal Cinemas to Close Remaining Open Locations in New York and California

Regal Cinemas will close its 18 remaining locations in New York and California, effective Thursday, Deadline reports.

The theaters are expected to stay closed now with the rest of the locations across the country until further notice.

This comes after the announcement was made last month that the entire chain would close its locations. However, until now, Regal had kept seven California sites open at that time.

In addition, following Governor Andrew Cuomo allowing for movie theaters to reopen, Regal reopened 11 sites in New York on October 23. Now, three weeks later, those will close down.

Regal Cinemas (formerly Regal Entertainment Group) is an American movie theater chain headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. Regal operates the second-largest theater circuit in the United States, with over 7,307 screens in 564 theaters as of June 2016. The three main theatre brands operated by Regal Entertainment Group are Regal Cinemas, Edwards Theatres, and United Artists Theatres.

