Reel One Entertainment Appoints Former Hallmark and Lifetime Executive Barbara Fisher as EVP of Scripted Content

Leading independent drama producer and distributor Reel One Entertainment has appointed former Hallmark CHANNEL and Lifetime Channel executive Barbara Fisher as Executive Vice President of Scripted Content.

Based in the company's Los Angeles office and reporting to Tom Berry (CEO), Fisher will lead Reel One's development and production activities across all scripted content, overseeing a fast growing slate of commercial TV movies and TV series and working closely with key broadcasters and digital platforms.

"As the company expands and embraces exciting new challenges and opportunities, I am very happy to have Barbara join our team and contributing her formidable talent and expertise in both TV movies and series," said Berry.

In her new position, Fisher will also help create and execute the next phase of the company's growth strategy, working closely with Breanne Hartley, Executive Vice President of Business Affairs, and Sebastian Battro, Executive Vice President of Distribution.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Tom Berry and the talented team at Reel One Entertainment," commented Fisher. "It is an exciting and busy time for the company as we grow our television production slate."

Before joining Reel One Entertainment, Fisher was Senior Vice President, Original Programming for cable network, UP TV, overseeing UP's slate of movies and series. Previously, she was Senior Vice President of The Hallmark CHANNEL overseeing the development and production of over 40 movies a year as well as the network's first foray into scripted series. As Executive Vice President, Entertainment at A+E's Lifetime Channel, Fisher was in charge of series, movies and reality programming as well as scheduling for all of Lifetime channels. Prior to this, Fisher was a producer and consultant for National Geographic Entertainment. Fisher also spent 15 years at Universal, joining the company as Director of Movies and Miniseries and eventually becoming President of MCA Television where she shepherded movies for television, miniseries and all cable series. Prior to her tenure at Universal, Fisher was Vice President Creative Affairs for New World Pictures.

Fisher's appointment comes as the company continues to expand its slate of scripted content for both North American and the international markets. The slate for this year comprises over 75 TV movies, including top-rating crime thrillers, romance movies and Christmas movies, and while series in development include a remake of the award-winning Belgian drama Tygat Chocolat; a high-end adaptation of the Philip K Dick novella "Second Variety"; and Irish/Canadian crime series Our Father, a co-production with leading Irish independent production company ShinAwiL.





