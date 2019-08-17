'Random Feats Of Magic And One Fireball' Are Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION
MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Eleven of their sixth anniversary season on The CW with an original 30-minute episode airing on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 8:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. Central. Then on Sunday, August 25, 2019 two 30-minute Encore episodes of MASTERS OF ILLUSION will air back to back on The CW at 9:00 p.m./8:00 p.m. Central. MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers.
This week's episodes will include:
On Friday, August 23, 2019:
"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)
"Random Feats of Magic and One Fireball" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Tetro (Floating Orb of Fire), Bill Cook (Paper in Fire), Anna DeGuzman (Weak Minded), Andi Gladwin (Blind Choice), Steve Brundage (Card Re-Attachment) and Greg Frewin (Random Colors). (#610). Original airdate 8/23/2019.
To view performance highlights of this episode, please visit: https://vimeo.com/354113971/cdcfde090b
Please note, the television show, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be preempted on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. or 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. in several U.S. cities due to sporting events. As a result, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be broadcast instead in Atlanta, GA on WUPA on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.; in Phoenix, AZ on KASW on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 p.m.; in Mobile, AL on WFNA on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., in Dayton, OH on WBDT on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m., in Huntsville, AL on WHDF on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., in Savannah, GA on WSAV-D2 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m., in Tri-Cities, WA on WCYB-D2 on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., in Myrtle Beach, SC on WWMB/WWMB-D2 on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 p.m. and in Evansville, IN on WTVW on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.
On Sunday, August 25, 2019:
"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET)
Encore Presentation
"Putting Our Cards on the Table" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
CHALLENGING YOUR BRAIN - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jeki Yoo (Small Object Transformations), Greg Gleason (Can you change my dollar?), Joshua Jay (Lightening Fast Hands), Bill Cook (A Water of Many Colors), Shoot Ogawa (See Thru Cards), Chipper Lowell (A Magical Spin of Geography), Jibrizy (Magic Shoes) and Jonathan Pendragon (Fire Bird) (Encore Presentation #605). Original airdate 6/28/2019.
To view performance highlights of this episode, please visit: https://vimeo.com/341859574/22131ca203
On Sunday, August 25, 2019:
"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET)
Encore Presentation
"Floating Fire, Quick Hands and One Spidey" (TV-PG) (HDTV)
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MAGICIAN - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Tetro (Dancing Torches), Anna DeGuzman (Ring Flight), Eric Jones (Cut The Magic), Joshua Jay (Socks), Tommy Wind (Mona Lisa), Spidey (Phobia Deck) and Ed Alonzo (Jumbo Cards). (Encore Presentation #606). Original airdate 7/19/19.
To view performance highlights of this episode, please visit: https://vimeo.com/345508629/5c53086e53
Please note, the television show, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be preempted on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. in one U.S. city due to a sporting event. As a result, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be broadcast instead in Roanoke, VA on WWCW Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 11:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.
Dean Cain, host of Masters of Illusion, is an actor, producer and writer. Cain also appears in the hit CW series, "Supergirl," in which he plays the role of Supergirl's adoptive father, Jeremiah Danvers. Later this year, in October 2019, Cain will serve as Co-Chair, along with Montel Williams, of the Inaugural Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia. Dean Cain has also collaborated with Montel Williams on several other projects, including, executive producing the upcoming documentary film, "Hate Among Us," also with Montel Williams, as well as the critically acclaimed documentary film, "Architects of Denial." Recent film credits as an actor include "Gosnell" and "Angry Men." His breakthrough performance as an actor was in the dual roles of Superman/Clark Kent in the television series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."
The roster of award-winning magicians from around the world appearing in Season Five of MASTERS OF ILLUSION is a virtual who's who in the field of magic.
- Alexandra Duvivier (Paris, France) https://www.alexandraduvivier.com/, https://www.facebook.com/alexandra.duvivier.1
- Andi Gladwin (Gloucester, UK) www.illusionist.co.uk, .@WhoIsAndi
- Anna DeGuzman (Hollywood, CA) Instagram: .@annadeguzman, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itsAnnaD/
- Bill Cook (Chicago, IL) www.billcookmagic.com, .@billcookmagic
- Billy Kidd (London, UK) www.billykiddshow.com, .@billykiddshow
- Chipper Lowell (Fullerton, CA) www.chipperlowellexperience.com, .@chipperlowell
- Chris Funk (The Wonderist) (Chilliwack, British Columbia) www.chrisfunkmagic.com, .@chrisfunkmagic, https://plus.google.com/+chrisfunkmagician-thewonderist
- Chris Korn (Venice Beach, CA) www.chriskorn.com, .@kornkeezie
- Dan Sperry (Las Vegas, CA) http://dansperry.com, Facebook: http://facebook.com/dansperryofficial, Instagram: http://instagram.com/dansperry
- Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich (Las Vegas, NV) https://douglasleferovich.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DouglasLeftyLeferovich/, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/douglasleferovich
- Ed Alonzo (The Misfit of Magic) (Toluca Lake, CA) www.edalonzo.com, .@edalonzomagic
- Eric Buss (Los Angeles, CA) https://ericbuss.com/, .@ericbuss
- Eric Jones (Philadelphia, PA) www.ericjonesmagic.com, https://www.facebook.com/ericjonesprestidigitator
- Francis Menotti (Philadelphia, PA) http://francismenotti.com/, https://www.facebook.com/francis.menotti
- George Iglesias (Lima, Peru) www.MagoGeorge.com, .@MagoGeorgeOf
- Greg Frewin (Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada) www.gregfrewintheatre.com, .@GF_Theatre
- Greg Gleason (Las Vegas, NV) www.gleasonmagic.com, #GregGleason
- Jarol Martin (Las Vegas, NV) https://www.facebook.com/jarolmagic/
- Jarrett & Raja (Jarrett Parker and Raja Rahman from Las Vegas, NV) www.jarrettandraja.com, .@jarrettandraja
- Jason Andrews (Las Vegas, NV) www.jasonandrewsmagic.com, Instagram: .@ImJasonAndrews, Facebook: https://facebook.com/ImJasonAndrews
- Jeki Yoo (South Korea and North Hollywood, CA) www.jekiyoo.com, http://www.instgram.com/jekiyoo, http://www.facebook.com/jekiyoomagic
- Jibrizy (Chicago, IL) www.jibrizy.com, .@jibrizy
- Joel Meyers (Brooklyn, NY) www.meyersmagic.com, .@joelmeyersmagic
- Jonathan Pendragon (Londonderry, Vermont) http://www.jonathanpendragon.com/, .@jpendragonmagic
- Joseph Gabriel (Las Vegas, NV) www.gabrielmagic.com
- Joshua Jay (New York, NY) www.joshuajay.com, .@joshuajaymagic
- Miss Katalin (Las Vegas, NV) https://misskatalin.com, https://www.instagram.com/misskatalin/, https://www.facebook.com/missKatalin/, .@missKatalin, https://www.youtube.com/misskatalin
- Matt Marcy (Los Angeles, CA) https://www.mattmarcy.com/
- Michael Turco (Wayne, NJ) http://turcomagic.com/, .@michaelturco
- Murray SawChuck (Las Vegas, NV) www.murraymagic.com, .@MurraySawChuck, www.facebook.com/MurrayFanPage
- Naathan Phan (Las Vegas, NV and Orange, CA) www.magicasianman.com, .@naathanphan
- Rick Smith Jr. (Cleveland, OH) https://www.facebook.com/RickSmithJrpage/, .@RickSmithJr1
- Shaun Jay (Raleigh, NC) http://shaunjaymagic.com/, http://facebook.com/shaunjaymagicofficial, http://instagram.com/shaunjaymagic
- Shoot Ogawa (Tokyo, Japan and Los Angeles, CA) http://www.holyshoot.com
- Spidey (Montreal, Canada) www.spideymagic.com, .@spideyhypnosis
- Steven Brundage (Las Vegas, NV) https://www.stevenbrundagemagic.com/, https://www.facebook.com/brundagemagic, .@brundagemagic, https://www.instagram.com/brundagemagic/
- Tetro (Los Angeles, CA) https://tetromagic.com/, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tetromagic/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/tetro, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tetromagic/
- The Evasons (Jeff and Tessa Evason) (Annapolis, MD) http://www.theevasons.com, https://www.facebook.com/TheEvasons, https://twitter.com/TheEvasons, .@TheEvasons, https://www.instagram.com/mentalistduo/
- Titou (Baptiste Molard) (Paris, France and Las Vegas, NV) http://titoumagic.com, https://www.facebook.com/TheMagicOfTitou, .@MagicianTitou, https://www.instgram.com/titoumagician/
- Tommy Wind (Las Vegas, NV) www.tommywindmagic.com, .@tommywind