Rachel Brosnahan Talks 2020 Emmy Awards and Her Work With Covenant House on CBS THIS MORNING

Brosnahan was nominated for an Emmy for the fourth time.

Rachel Brosnahan joined "CBS This Morning" live to talk about her work with Covenant House and being nominated for an Emmy for the fourth time.

Brosnahan worked and trained within the walls of Stonestreet Studio before moving on to a recurring role on THE BLACKLIST and then to acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards, where she played Rachel Posner for three seasons. She won Emmy and GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS for the Amazon show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She appeared Off-Broadway as Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello.

