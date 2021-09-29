Rachel Boynton's CIVIL WAR Documentary Special to Premiere on MSNBC

Civil War (Or, Who Do You Think We Are?), a timely and probing look at how Americans tell the story of their Civil War and its legacy of slavery and racism, will premiere on MSNBC on Sunday, October 24 at 10:00pm ET.

Directed by three-time Emmy nominee Rachel Boynton (Big Men, Our Brand is Crisis), the film includes Henry Louis Gates Jr., Sam Pollard and Brad Pitt among its executive producers.

The documentary travels across the United States-particularly to its classrooms-to explore the different ways the Civil War has been taught and interpreted, commemorated and celebrated. Filmed from the last year of Obama's presidency through the present, it interweaves insightful scenes and candid interviews filmed North and South, painting a uniquely crafted, multi-faceted portrait of our national narrative. With subtlety and determination, Civil War portrays a nation in denial, haunted by an embittered past and the stories it refuses to tell.

Civil War was written and directed by Rachel Boynton and produced by Rachel Boynton and Erika Dilday. It was shot by Nelson Walker and edited by Steven Golliday, Mark Juergens and Rachel Boynton. Executive producers are Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremey Kleiner, Steven Shainberg, Sam Pollard, Robert S. Kravis, and Rick Rosenthall. Music is by Nathan Larson.

This is Rachel Boynton's third film in a series examining the systems that control how Americans live and relate to the rest of the world. She consistently probes and questions the beliefs and stories that bind America as a nation. Her first feature documentary, Our Brand is Crisis, explored democracy and democratic ideals: it followed a group of American political consultants as they traveled to South America to help Gonzalo Sanchez de Lozada become President of Bolivia. Civil War is Rachel's first film to be shot exclusively in the United States.